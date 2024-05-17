Hello User
Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries closed today at 5610, up 1.02% from yesterday's 5553.15

49 min read . 08:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 5553.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5610 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries opened at 5438.95 and closed at 5392.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 5600 and a low of 5360.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at 70539.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5555 and the 52-week low is 2723.75. The BSE volume for Supreme Industries was 7408 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries has a 0.79% MF holding & 24.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.88% in december to 0.79% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.65% in december to 24.68% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:31 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries had a ROE of 22.49% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 21.74%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.39% and 23.28%, respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries has shown an EPS growth of 3.03% and a revenue growth of 16.82% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 101342.60 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 8.28% and a profit decrease of -6.97% for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:36 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 22.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8854
    Buy5567
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
17 May 2024, 06:04 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 1.02% to reach 5610, outperforming its peers. While Finolex Industries is experiencing a decline, Astral, Data Patterns India, and Prince Pipes & Fittings, among others, are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5610.056.851.025600.02723.7571262.07
Astral2304.332.01.412280.01552.261896.16
Finolex Industries295.15-0.2-0.07327.5163.018250.33
Data Patterns India1550.924.251.591795.7652.0510290.86
Prince Pipes & Fittings667.07.11.08775.75505.157374.42
17 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries stock's high for the day was 5654.5 and the low was 5450.05.

17 May 2024, 03:56 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries closed today at ₹5610, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹5553.15

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price closed the day at 5610 - a 1.02% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5710.65 , 5797.0 , 5927.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5494.0 , 5363.7 , 5277.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -28.82% lower than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 3 PM is 28.82% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 5610, a decrease of 1.02%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:37 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:19 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5627.65, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹5553.15

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price is at 5627.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5426.73 and 5644.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5426.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5644.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5300.80
10 Days5213.39
20 Days4764.46
50 Days4330.51
100 Days4277.60
300 Days4244.78
17 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -33.14% lower than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 2 PM is 33.14% lower than yesterday, with the price at 5483.1, a decrease of 1.26%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 5539.23 and 5454.13 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by looking to buy near the hourly support at 5454.13 and sell near the hourly resistance at 5539.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15490.35Support 15478.7
Resistance 25498.1Support 25474.8
Resistance 35502.0Support 35467.05
17 May 2024, 02:12 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 20.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8854
    Buy5567
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
17 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5490, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹5553.15

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at 5490 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5426.73 and 5644.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5426.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5644.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -31.83% lower than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 1 PM is 31.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 5491, a decrease of 1.12%. Volume traded is a significant factor to consider when analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 5511.78 and 5444.13 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 5444.13 and selling near the hourly resistance of 5511.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15539.23Support 15454.13
Resistance 25592.17Support 25421.97
Resistance 35624.33Support 35369.03
17 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries stock's high price today was 5654.5 and the low price was 5450.05.

17 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -43.50% lower than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 12 AM is down by 43.50% compared to yesterday, with the price at 5543.5, a decrease of 0.17%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, with a positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicating a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 5562.12 and 5460.67 in the last hour. Traders could contemplate rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support at 5460.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5562.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15511.78Support 15444.13
Resistance 25548.57Support 25413.27
Resistance 35579.43Support 35376.48
17 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5300.80
10 Days5213.39
20 Days4764.46
50 Days4330.51
100 Days4277.60
300 Days4244.78
17 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5501.15, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹5553.15

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at 5501.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5426.73 and 5644.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5426.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5644.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -54.85% lower than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 11 AM is 54.85% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 5459, a decrease of 1.7%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5591.5 and a trough of 5490.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15562.12Support 15460.67
Resistance 25627.53Support 25424.63
Resistance 35663.57Support 35359.22
17 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5519, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹5553.15

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at 5519 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5426.73 and 5644.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5426.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5644.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries saw a decrease of 0.69% in its share price, trading at 5514.9. Among its peers, Prince Pipes & Fittings experienced a decline, while Astral, Finolex Industries, and Data Patterns India saw an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.25% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5514.9-38.25-0.695600.02723.7570054.05
Astral2295.6523.351.032280.01552.261663.82
Finolex Industries297.01.650.56327.5163.018364.73
Data Patterns India1552.325.651.681795.7652.0510300.15
Prince Pipes & Fittings652.6-7.3-1.11775.75505.157215.22
17 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 21.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8854
    Buy5567
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
17 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -40.72% lower than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 10 AM is 40.72% lower than yesterday, with the price at 5577.95, a decrease of 0.45%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries touched a high of 5654.5 & a low of 5586.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15641.2Support 15573.1
Resistance 25681.9Support 25545.7
Resistance 35709.3Support 35505.0
17 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 0.93% to reach 5605, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Astral, Finolex Industries, Data Patterns India, and Prince Pipes & Fittings. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.2% and up by 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5605.051.850.935600.02723.7571198.56
Astral2299.5527.251.22280.01552.261768.57
Finolex Industries300.95.551.88327.5163.018605.88
Data Patterns India1542.9516.31.071795.7652.0510238.11
Prince Pipes & Fittings676.917.02.58775.75505.157483.88
17 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5625.15, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹5553.15

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price is at 5625.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5426.73 and 5644.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5426.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5644.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:26 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries' stock price has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at 5583.35. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' shares have seen a significant gain of 97.89%, reaching 5583.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.55%
3 Months42.41%
6 Months36.06%
YTD21.91%
1 Year97.89%
17 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15644.63Support 15426.73
Resistance 25717.72Support 25281.92
Resistance 35862.53Support 35208.83
17 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 21.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8854
    Buy5567
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
17 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 320 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 540 k

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 312 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

17 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries closed at ₹5392.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5600 & 5360.6 yesterday to end at 5392.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

