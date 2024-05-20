Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Plummets in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 5598.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5596 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries' stock opened at 5649.95 and closed at 5598.10 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was 5649.95, while the lowest was 5577.65. The market capitalization stood at 71084.24 crore. The 52-week high was 5654.50, and the low was 2723.75. The BSE volume for the day was 309 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:55:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Supreme Industries dropped by 0.04% to reach 5596, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Astral and Prince Pipes & Fittings are declining, whereas Finolex Industries and Data Patterns India are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5596.0-2.1-0.045654.52723.7571084.24
Astral2193.3-111.0-4.822351.651552.258914.58
Finolex Industries297.31.80.61327.5163.018383.28
Data Patterns India1548.04.350.281795.7652.0510271.62
Prince Pipes & Fittings653.35-15.1-2.26775.75505.157223.51
20 May 2024, 09:36:07 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5596, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹5598.1

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at 5596 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5494.0 and 5710.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5494.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5710.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:19:15 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Supreme Industries has decreased by -0.04% and is currently trading at 5596.00. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' shares have increased by 100.49% to 5596.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.36%
3 Months39.02%
6 Months34.03%
YTD23.55%
1 Year100.49%
20 May 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15710.65Support 15494.0
Resistance 25797.0Support 25363.7
Resistance 35927.3Support 35277.35
20 May 2024, 08:23:34 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 320 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 540 k

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 312 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

20 May 2024, 08:01:44 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries closed at ₹5598.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5649.95 & 5577.65 yesterday to end at 5598.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

