Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries' stock opened at ₹5649.95 and closed at ₹5598.10 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was ₹5649.95, while the lowest was ₹5577.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹71084.24 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5654.50, and the low was ₹2723.75. The BSE volume for the day was 309 shares traded.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Supreme Industries dropped by 0.04% to reach ₹5596, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Astral and Prince Pipes & Fittings are declining, whereas Finolex Industries and Data Patterns India are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5596.0
|-2.1
|-0.04
|5654.5
|2723.75
|71084.24
|Astral
|2193.3
|-111.0
|-4.82
|2351.65
|1552.2
|58914.58
|Finolex Industries
|297.3
|1.8
|0.61
|327.5
|163.0
|18383.28
|Data Patterns India
|1548.0
|4.35
|0.28
|1795.7
|652.05
|10271.62
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|653.35
|-15.1
|-2.26
|775.75
|505.15
|7223.51
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5596 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5494.0 and ₹5710.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5494.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5710.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Supreme Industries has decreased by -0.04% and is currently trading at ₹5596.00. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' shares have increased by 100.49% to ₹5596.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.36%
|3 Months
|39.02%
|6 Months
|34.03%
|YTD
|23.55%
|1 Year
|100.49%
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5710.65
|Support 1
|5494.0
|Resistance 2
|5797.0
|Support 2
|5363.7
|Resistance 3
|5927.3
|Support 3
|5277.35
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 312 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5649.95 & ₹5577.65 yesterday to end at ₹5598.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
