Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Supreme Industries opened at ₹4430.55, reached a high of ₹4758.85, and closed at ₹4402.3. The low for the day was ₹4430.55. The market capitalization stood at 60285.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4883.75 and the 52-week low was ₹2611.6. The BSE volume for the day was 44005 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 12 AM has increased by 1412.51% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4892.35, reflecting an 11.13% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential drop in prices ahead.
Supreme Industries reached a peak of 4936.5 and a bottom of 4734.9 in the previous trading hour. The stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4972.7
|Support 1
|4771.1
|Resistance 2
|5055.4
|Support 2
|4652.2
|Resistance 3
|5174.3
|Support 3
|4569.5
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4163.17
|10 Days
|4159.92
|20 Days
|4140.98
|50 Days
|4040.65
|100 Days
|4191.19
|300 Days
|4122.03
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹4865.75 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹4848.67. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 11 AM is 1484.80% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹4796, reflecting an increase of 8.94%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 4771.08 and 4654.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4654.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4771.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4765.17
|Support 1
|4719.92
|Resistance 2
|4784.63
|Support 2
|4694.13
|Resistance 3
|4810.42
|Support 3
|4674.67
The stock traded in the range of ₹4758.85 & ₹4430.55 yesterday to end at ₹4402.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
