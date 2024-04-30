Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries closed today at ₹5045.1, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹4953.8

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Supreme Industries opened at ₹4430.55, closed at ₹4402.3, with a high of ₹5000 and a low of ₹4430.55. The market capitalization was ₹62929.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4883.75 and the low was ₹2611.6. The BSE volume for Supreme Industries was 100909 shares traded.
Supreme Industries share price Live : Shareholding information
Supreme Industries has a 0.79% MF holding & 24.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.88% in december to 0.79% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.65% in december to 24.68% in march quarter.
Supreme Industries share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
Supreme Industries has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.49% in the most recent fiscal year. Its Return on Investment (ROI) value was 21.74% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.39% and 23.28%, respectively.
Supreme Industries share price NSE Live : Financial performance
Supreme Industries has shown an EPS growth of 3.03% and a revenue growth of 16.82% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 101342.60 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 8.28% and a profit decrease of -6.97% in the upcoming fourth quarter.
Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 13.78% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 1.84% to reach ₹5045.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Finolex Industries and Prince Pipes & Fittings are declining, Astral and Tega Industries are seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5045.1
|91.3
|1.84
|5000.0
|2709.55
|64086.33
|Astral
|2114.5
|60.55
|2.95
|2143.5
|1450.0
|56797.92
|Finolex Industries
|266.05
|-6.05
|-2.22
|279.5
|163.0
|16450.24
|Tega Industries
|1499.9
|22.85
|1.55
|1543.25
|651.0
|9952.45
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|636.45
|-4.55
|-0.71
|775.75
|505.15
|7036.66
Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Supreme Industries stock reached a high of ₹5124.65 and a low of ₹4859.6 on the current trading day.
Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries closed today at ₹5045.1, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹4953.8
Supreme Industries share price closed the day at ₹5045.1 - a 1.84% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5166.02 , 5280.48 , 5436.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4895.97 , 4740.38 , 4625.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -67.71% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 3 PM is down by 67.71% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹5045.1, a decrease of 1.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries Live Updates
Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5049.45, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹4953.8
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5049.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4641.4 and ₹5174.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4641.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5174.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Supreme Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4163.17
|10 Days
|4159.92
|20 Days
|4140.98
|50 Days
|4040.65
|100 Days
|4191.19
|300 Days
|4126.78
Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -69.88% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 2 PM is down by 69.88% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹5075.15, a decrease of 2.45%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5060.0 and a low of 4994.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances 5041.82 and 5062.38, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5080.15
|Support 1
|5015.1
|Resistance 2
|5102.6
|Support 2
|4972.5
|Resistance 3
|5145.2
|Support 3
|4950.05
Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5010.2, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹4953.8
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5010.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4641.4 and ₹5174.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4641.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5174.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -70.19% lower than yesterday
The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 1 PM is down by 70.19% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹5010, a decline of 1.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 5027.98 and 4988.83 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 4988.83 and selling near the hourly resistance of 5027.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5041.82
|Support 1
|5005.62
|Resistance 2
|5062.38
|Support 2
|4989.98
|Resistance 3
|5078.02
|Support 3
|4969.42
Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Supreme Industries stock reached a high of ₹5090 and a low of ₹4859.6 on the current trading day.
Supreme Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -66.14% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Supreme Industries up to 12 AM is 66.14% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹5024.65, down 1.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 5053.55 and 4943.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 4943.4 and selling near the hourly resistance of 5053.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5027.98
|Support 1
|4988.83
|Resistance 2
|5041.07
|Support 2
|4962.77
|Resistance 3
|5067.13
|Support 3
|4949.68
Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4997.35, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹4953.8
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹4997.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4641.4 and ₹5174.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4641.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5174.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.92% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 11 AM is down by 59.92% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹5009.15, showing a decrease of 1.12%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 5047.33 and 4946.18 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4946.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5047.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5053.55
|Support 1
|4943.4
|Resistance 2
|5126.85
|Support 2
|4906.55
|Resistance 3
|5163.7
|Support 3
|4833.25
Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5012.2, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹4953.8
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5012.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4641.4 and ₹5174.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4641.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5174.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 1.68% to reach ₹5037, outperforming its peers. While Finolex Industries and Prince Pipes & Fittings saw a decline, Astral and Tega Industries experienced growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also showed positive movement, with gains of 0.53% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5037.0
|83.2
|1.68
|5000.0
|2709.55
|63983.43
|Astral
|2099.3
|45.35
|2.21
|2143.5
|1450.0
|56389.63
|Finolex Industries
|270.5
|-1.6
|-0.59
|279.5
|163.0
|16725.39
|Tega Industries
|1502.95
|25.9
|1.75
|1543.25
|651.0
|9972.69
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|638.05
|-2.95
|-0.46
|775.75
|505.15
|7054.35
Supreme Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -66.80% lower than yesterday
The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 10 AM is 66.80% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹5060, reflecting a 2.14% decrease. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.
Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries touched a high of 5020.95 & a low of 4919.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5047.33
|Support 1
|4946.18
|Resistance 2
|5084.72
|Support 2
|4882.42
|Resistance 3
|5148.48
|Support 3
|4845.03
Supreme Industries Live Updates
Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Supreme Industries' stock price dropped by 0.48% to reach ₹4930.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Finolex Industries is declining, whereas Astral, Tega Industries, and Prince Pipes & Fittings are all showing upward trends. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.37%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|4930.05
|-23.75
|-0.48
|5000.0
|2709.55
|62624.88
|Astral
|2084.0
|30.05
|1.46
|2143.5
|1450.0
|55978.65
|Finolex Industries
|271.2
|-0.9
|-0.33
|279.5
|163.0
|16768.67
|Tega Industries
|1510.65
|33.6
|2.27
|1543.25
|651.0
|10023.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|646.05
|5.05
|0.79
|775.75
|505.15
|7142.8
Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4969.45, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹4953.8
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹4969.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4641.4 and ₹5174.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4641.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5174.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis
Supreme Industries stock has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹4967.95. Over the past year, Supreme Industries shares have surged by 82.05% to ₹4967.95, outperforming Nifty which rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.83%
|3 Months
|14.53%
|6 Months
|9.58%
|YTD
|9.07%
|1 Year
|82.05%
Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5174.1
|Support 1
|4641.4
|Resistance 2
|5353.4
|Support 2
|4288.0
|Resistance 3
|5706.8
|Support 3
|4108.7
Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 307 k
The trading volume yesterday was 833.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.
Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4402.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹5000 & ₹4430.55 yesterday to end at ₹4402.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
