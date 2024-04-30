Active Stocks
Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries closed today at ₹5045.1, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹4953.8

43 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 4953.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5045.1 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Supreme Industries opened at 4430.55, closed at 4402.3, with a high of 5000 and a low of 4430.55. The market capitalization was 62929.11 crore. The 52-week high was 4883.75 and the low was 2611.6. The BSE volume for Supreme Industries was 100909 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03:17 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Shareholding information

Supreme Industries has a 0.79% MF holding & 24.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.88% in december to 0.79% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.65% in december to 24.68% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:30:45 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Supreme Industries has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.49% in the most recent fiscal year. Its Return on Investment (ROI) value was 21.74% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.39% and 23.28%, respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:01:49 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Supreme Industries has shown an EPS growth of 3.03% and a revenue growth of 16.82% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 101342.60 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 8.28% and a profit decrease of -6.97% in the upcoming fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:36:10 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 13.78% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8544
    Buy5677
    Hold5444
    Sell3555
    Strong Sell1222
30 Apr 2024, 06:03:06 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 1.84% to reach 5045.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Finolex Industries and Prince Pipes & Fittings are declining, Astral and Tega Industries are seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5045.191.31.845000.02709.5564086.33
Astral2114.560.552.952143.51450.056797.92
Finolex Industries266.05-6.05-2.22279.5163.016450.24
Tega Industries1499.922.851.551543.25651.09952.45
Prince Pipes & Fittings636.45-4.55-0.71775.75505.157036.66
30 Apr 2024, 05:30:09 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries stock reached a high of 5124.65 and a low of 4859.6 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50:14 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries closed today at ₹5045.1, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹4953.8

Supreme Industries share price closed the day at 5045.1 - a 1.84% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5166.02 , 5280.48 , 5436.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4895.97 , 4740.38 , 4625.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:47:46 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -67.71% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 3 PM is down by 67.71% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 5045.1, a decrease of 1.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:33:49 PM IST

Supreme Industries Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:17:25 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5049.45, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹4953.8

Supreme Industries share price is at 5049.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4641.4 and 5174.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4641.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5174.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:59:57 PM IST

Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:55:02 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4163.17
10 Days4159.92
20 Days4140.98
50 Days4040.65
100 Days4191.19
300 Days4126.78
30 Apr 2024, 02:51:35 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -69.88% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 2 PM is down by 69.88% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 5075.15, a decrease of 2.45%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:34:33 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5060.0 and a low of 4994.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances 5041.82 and 5062.38, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15080.15Support 15015.1
Resistance 25102.6Support 24972.5
Resistance 35145.2Support 34950.05
30 Apr 2024, 02:10:03 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 13.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8544
    Buy5677
    Hold5444
    Sell3555
    Strong Sell1222
30 Apr 2024, 02:04:31 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5010.2, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹4953.8

Supreme Industries share price is at 5010.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4641.4 and 5174.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4641.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5174.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:51:27 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -70.19% lower than yesterday

The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 1 PM is down by 70.19% compared to yesterday, with the price at 5010, a decline of 1.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:37:06 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 5027.98 and 4988.83 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 4988.83 and selling near the hourly resistance of 5027.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15041.82Support 15005.62
Resistance 25062.38Support 24989.98
Resistance 35078.02Support 34969.42
30 Apr 2024, 01:04:28 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries stock reached a high of 5090 and a low of 4859.6 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -66.14% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Supreme Industries up to 12 AM is 66.14% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 5024.65, down 1.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:38:34 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 5053.55 and 4943.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 4943.4 and selling near the hourly resistance of 5053.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15027.98Support 14988.83
Resistance 25041.07Support 24962.77
Resistance 35067.13Support 34949.68
30 Apr 2024, 12:26:02 PM IST

Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:21:42 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4163.17
10 Days4159.92
20 Days4140.98
50 Days4040.65
100 Days4191.19
300 Days4126.78
30 Apr 2024, 12:17:44 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4997.35, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹4953.8

Supreme Industries share price is at 4997.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4641.4 and 5174.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4641.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5174.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:47:55 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.92% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 11 AM is down by 59.92% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 5009.15, showing a decrease of 1.12%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:36:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 5047.33 and 4946.18 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4946.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5047.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15053.55Support 14943.4
Resistance 25126.85Support 24906.55
Resistance 35163.7Support 34833.25
30 Apr 2024, 11:26:53 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 12.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8544
    Buy5677
    Hold5444
    Sell3555
    Strong Sell1222
30 Apr 2024, 11:20:45 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5012.2, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹4953.8

Supreme Industries share price is at 5012.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4641.4 and 5174.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4641.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5174.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:10:02 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 1.68% to reach 5037, outperforming its peers. While Finolex Industries and Prince Pipes & Fittings saw a decline, Astral and Tega Industries experienced growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also showed positive movement, with gains of 0.53% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5037.083.21.685000.02709.5563983.43
Astral2099.345.352.212143.51450.056389.63
Finolex Industries270.5-1.6-0.59279.5163.016725.39
Tega Industries1502.9525.91.751543.25651.09972.69
Prince Pipes & Fittings638.05-2.95-0.46775.75505.157054.35
30 Apr 2024, 10:50:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -66.80% lower than yesterday

The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 10 AM is 66.80% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 5060, reflecting a 2.14% decrease. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:36:18 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries touched a high of 5020.95 & a low of 4919.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15047.33Support 14946.18
Resistance 25084.72Support 24882.42
Resistance 35148.48Support 34845.03
30 Apr 2024, 10:14:21 AM IST

Supreme Industries Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:57:14 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Supreme Industries' stock price dropped by 0.48% to reach 4930.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Finolex Industries is declining, whereas Astral, Tega Industries, and Prince Pipes & Fittings are all showing upward trends. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.37%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries4930.05-23.75-0.485000.02709.5562624.88
Astral2084.030.051.462143.51450.055978.65
Finolex Industries271.2-0.9-0.33279.5163.016768.67
Tega Industries1510.6533.62.271543.25651.010023.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings646.055.050.79775.75505.157142.8
30 Apr 2024, 09:35:07 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4969.45, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹4953.8

Supreme Industries share price is at 4969.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4641.4 and 5174.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4641.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5174.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:20:08 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Supreme Industries stock has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 4967.95. Over the past year, Supreme Industries shares have surged by 82.05% to 4967.95, outperforming Nifty which rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.83%
3 Months14.53%
6 Months9.58%
YTD9.07%
1 Year82.05%
30 Apr 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15174.1Support 14641.4
Resistance 25353.4Support 24288.0
Resistance 35706.8Support 34108.7
30 Apr 2024, 08:34:27 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 12.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8544
    Buy5677
    Hold5444
    Sell3555
    Strong Sell1222
30 Apr 2024, 08:17:12 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 307 k

The trading volume yesterday was 833.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04:13 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4402.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5000 & 4430.55 yesterday to end at 4402.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

