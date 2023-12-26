Hello User
SURAJ ESTATE share price Today Live Updates : Suraj Estate Stocks Plunge in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:44 AM IST
Livemint

SURAJ ESTATE stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -4.31 %. The stock closed at 360 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.5 per share. Investors should monitor SURAJ ESTATE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SURAJ ESTATE share price Stock Price Today

SURAJ ESTATE share price Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the share price of Suraj Estate opened at 343.8 and closed at 360. The stock reached a high of 354.35 and a low of 323.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Suraj Estate is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not available. The BSE volume for Suraj Estate on that day was 190,263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 11:44 AM IST SURAJ ESTATE share price update :SURAJ ESTATE trading at ₹344.5, down -4.31% from yesterday's ₹360

The current data for SURAJ ESTATE stock shows that the stock price is 344.5. There has been a percent change of -4.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.5, suggesting that the stock has decreased by this amount.

26 Dec 2023, 11:17 AM IST SURAJ ESTATE DEVELOPERS ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SURAJ ESTATE DEVELOPERS ORD stock is 323.95 and the high price is 354.35.

26 Dec 2023, 11:09 AM IST SURAJ ESTATE share price Today :SURAJ ESTATE trading at ₹344.25, down -4.38% from yesterday's ₹360

The current data for SURAJ ESTATE stock shows that the price is 344.25, with a percent change of -4.38 and a net change of -15.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 4.38% and a decrease of 15.75 in terms of value.

26 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST SURAJ ESTATE share price share price Live :SURAJ ESTATE share price closed at ₹360 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the SURAJ ESTATE share price on the BSE closed at 360. The trading volume for the day was 190,275 shares.

