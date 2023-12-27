SURAJ ESTATE share price Today Live Updates : Suraj Estate Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

SURAJ ESTATE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Suraj Estate was ₹343.8, while the close price was ₹360. The highest price reached during the day was ₹354.35, and the lowest price was ₹323.95. The market capitalization for Suraj Estate was 0.0 cr, and the 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided. The BSE volume for the stock was 365,408 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SURAJ ESTATE stock shows that the price is at ₹334.3, with a percent change of -7.14% and a net change of -25.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 7.14% and a net decrease of 25.7. Investors should be cautious when considering investing in SURAJ ESTATE stock at this time.
On the last day of trading for SURAJ ESTATE on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 365,408. The closing price for the stock was ₹360.
