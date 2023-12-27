Hello User
SURAJ ESTATE share price Today Live Updates : Suraj Estate Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
SURAJ ESTATE stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -7.14 %. The stock closed at 360 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.3 per share. Investors should monitor SURAJ ESTATE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SURAJ ESTATE Stock Price Today

SURAJ ESTATE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Suraj Estate was 343.8, while the close price was 360. The highest price reached during the day was 354.35, and the lowest price was 323.95. The market capitalization for Suraj Estate was 0.0 cr, and the 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided. The BSE volume for the stock was 365,408 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST SURAJ ESTATE share price Today :SURAJ ESTATE trading at ₹334.3, down -7.14% from yesterday's ₹360

The current data for SURAJ ESTATE stock shows that the price is at 334.3, with a percent change of -7.14% and a net change of -25.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 7.14% and a net decrease of 25.7. Investors should be cautious when considering investing in SURAJ ESTATE stock at this time.

27 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST SURAJ ESTATE share price Live :SURAJ ESTATE closed at ₹360 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SURAJ ESTATE on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 365,408. The closing price for the stock was 360.

