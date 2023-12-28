Hello User
SURAJ ESTATE Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
28 Dec 2023
Livemint

SURAJ ESTATE stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 334.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.6 per share. Investors should monitor SURAJ ESTATE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SURAJ ESTATE Stock Price Today

SURAJ ESTATE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Suraj Estate was 346.95, while the close price was 334.3. The highest price reached during the day was 346.95, and the lowest price was 337.4. The market capitalization for Suraj Estate is not available. The 52-week high for the stock is 354.35, and the 52-week low is 323.95. The BSE volume for Suraj Estate was 66,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST SURAJ ESTATE share price Live :SURAJ ESTATE closed at ₹334.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Suraj Estate witnessed a trading volume of 66,746 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 334.3.

