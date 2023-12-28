SURAJ ESTATE Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

SURAJ ESTATE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Suraj Estate was ₹346.95, while the close price was ₹334.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹346.95, and the lowest price was ₹337.4. The market capitalization for Suraj Estate is not available. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹354.35, and the 52-week low is ₹323.95. The BSE volume for Suraj Estate was 66,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.