SURAJ ESTATE Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

SURAJ ESTATE stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 338.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.7 per share. Investors should monitor SURAJ ESTATE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SURAJ ESTATE Stock Price Today

SURAJ ESTATE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suraj Estate's stock opened at 342.55 and closed at 338.3. The stock had a high of 342.55 and a low of 330.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 354.35 and the 52-week low is 323.95. The stock had a trading volume of 115,563 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST SURAJ ESTATE share price Live :SURAJ ESTATE closed at ₹338.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Suraj Estate was 115,563 shares, and the closing price was 338.3.

