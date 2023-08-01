comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon sees stock gains amidst positive trading
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon sees stock gains amidst positive trading

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:01 PM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 18.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.24 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 19.7 and closed at 18.97. The high for the day was 19.91, while the low was 19.11. The company's market capitalization is 24,017.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.8, and the 52-week low is 5.98. The BSE volume for the day was 36,081,086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:01:01 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.24, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹18.97

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 19.24 with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 0.27. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.42% and has gained 0.27 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Suzlon Dividend

01 Aug 2023, 12:48:34 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹19.32, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹18.97

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 19.32. There has been a percent change of 1.85, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

01 Aug 2023, 12:34:41 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

01 Aug 2023, 12:33:32 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.43, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹18.97

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 19.43, which is a 2.42% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.46, indicating a positive movement.

01 Aug 2023, 12:16:03 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.38, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹18.97

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 19.38, with a percent change of 2.16 and a net change of 0.41. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.16% and has gained 0.41 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well.

01 Aug 2023, 12:05:42 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.37, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹18.97

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 19.37. The stock has experienced a 2.11% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock has gained value in the market.

Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

01 Aug 2023, 11:50:07 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹19.28, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹18.97

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 19.28 with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 0.31. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.63% from its previous value and has gained 0.31 points. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of Suzlon.

01 Aug 2023, 11:32:40 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.43, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹18.97

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock is priced at 19.43, which represents a 2.42% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.46.

01 Aug 2023, 11:20:57 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.37, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹18.97

The current data shows that the Suzlon stock price is 19.37. There has been a percent change of 2.11, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.4 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the Suzlon stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 11:10:09 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.97 yesterday

On the last day, Suzlon had a high trading volume of 36,081,391 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 18.97.

