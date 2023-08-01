Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon sees stock gains amidst positive trading

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.24, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹18.97 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹19.24 with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 0.27. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.42% and has gained 0.27 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Suzlon Dividend

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹19.32, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹18.97 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹19.32. There has been a percent change of 1.85, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon Live Updates

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.43, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹18.97 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.43, which is a 2.42% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.46, indicating a positive movement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.38, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹18.97 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹19.38, with a percent change of 2.16 and a net change of 0.41. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.16% and has gained 0.41 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.37, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹18.97 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.37. The stock has experienced a 2.11% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock has gained value in the market. Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹19.28, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹18.97 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.28 with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 0.31. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.63% from its previous value and has gained 0.31 points. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of Suzlon.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.43, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹18.97 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹19.43, which represents a 2.42% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.46. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.37, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹18.97 The current data shows that the Suzlon stock price is ₹19.37. There has been a percent change of 2.11, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.4 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the Suzlon stock price.