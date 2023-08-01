Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon sees stock gains amidst positive trading

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹19.7 and closed at ₹18.97. The high for the day was ₹19.91, while the low was ₹19.11. The company's market capitalization is ₹24,017.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.8, and the 52-week low is ₹5.98. The BSE volume for the day was 36,081,086 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹19.24 with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 0.27. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.42% and has gained 0.27 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Click here for Suzlon Dividend
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹19.32. There has been a percent change of 1.85, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.43, which is a 2.42% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.46, indicating a positive movement.
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹19.38, with a percent change of 2.16 and a net change of 0.41. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.16% and has gained 0.41 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.37. The stock has experienced a 2.11% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock has gained value in the market.
Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.28 with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 0.31. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.63% from its previous value and has gained 0.31 points. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of Suzlon.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹19.43, which represents a 2.42% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.46.
The current data shows that the Suzlon stock price is ₹19.37. There has been a percent change of 2.11, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.4 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the Suzlon stock price.
On the last day, Suzlon had a high trading volume of 36,081,391 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was ₹18.97.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!