Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Trading Day for Renewable Energy Company

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹40.4 and closed at ₹39.68. The stock reached a high of ₹40.4 and a low of ₹39.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹54,485.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 5,665,198.
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹40.15 with a percent change of 1.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.18% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.47, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹0.47.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,665,198.
