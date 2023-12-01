Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Trading Day for Renewable Energy Company

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 39.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.15 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 40.4 and closed at 39.68. The stock reached a high of 40.4 and a low of 39.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 54,485.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 5,665,198.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.15, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹39.68

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 40.15 with a percent change of 1.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.18% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.47, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.47.

01 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.68 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,665,198. The closing price of the stock was 39.68.

