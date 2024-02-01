Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of Suzlon, the stock opened at ₹44.45 and closed at ₹43.82. The stock reached a high of ₹46.01 and a low of ₹44.22. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹62,555.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹45.7 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 30,837,722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.