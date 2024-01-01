Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹38.5 and closed at ₹38.19. The highest price reached during the day was ₹38.68, while the lowest was ₹38. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹51,842.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹44, and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 5,447,578 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Suzlon Energy stock's low price was ₹38 and the high price was ₹38.59.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹38.05. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.13, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.13.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.96%
|3 Months
|34.92%
|6 Months
|149.67%
|YTD
|260.38%
|1 Year
|276.35%
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹38.5. There has been a 0.84% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.32.
On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 5,447,578 shares and the closing price was ₹38.19.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!