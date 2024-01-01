Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 38.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.05 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 38.5 and closed at 38.19. The highest price reached during the day was 38.68, while the lowest was 38. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 51,842.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 44, and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 5,447,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Suzlon Energy stock's low price was 38 and the high price was 38.59.

01 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.05, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹38.18

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 38.05. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.13, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.13.

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.96%
3 Months34.92%
6 Months149.67%
YTD260.38%
1 Year276.35%
01 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.5, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹38.18

The current stock price of Suzlon is 38.5. There has been a 0.84% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.32.

01 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.19 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 5,447,578 shares and the closing price was 38.19.

