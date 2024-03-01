Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares See Positive Momentum in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 4.61 %. The stock closed at 43.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.12 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day opened at 42.9, closed at 43.13 with a high of 45.28 and low of 41. The market capitalization was 61,373.16 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 3,277,158 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:36 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.0%
3 Months2.6%
6 Months84.32%
YTD18.46%
1 Year438.69%
01 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹45.12, up 4.61% from yesterday's ₹43.13

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 45.12, which represents a 4.61% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.99.

01 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹43.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on BSE, Suzlon had a volume of 3,277,158 shares with a closing price of 43.13.

