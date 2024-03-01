Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares See Positive Momentum in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day opened at ₹42.9, closed at ₹43.13 with a high of ₹45.28 and low of ₹41. The market capitalization was ₹61,373.16 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 3,277,158 shares traded.
01 Mar 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.0%
|3 Months
|2.6%
|6 Months
|84.32%
|YTD
|18.46%
|1 Year
|438.69%
01 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹45.12, up 4.61% from yesterday's ₹43.13
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹45.12, which represents a 4.61% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹1.99.
01 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹43.13 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on BSE, Suzlon had a volume of 3,277,158 shares with a closing price of ₹43.13.