Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -3.07 %. The stock closed at 31.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.58 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 31.95, reached a high of 32.09, and a low of 30.11. The stock closed at 31.55. The company has a market capitalization of 41,508.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.1, while the 52-week low is 6.96. On the BSE, a total of 7,983,920 shares of Suzlon were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹30.58, down -3.07% from yesterday's ₹31.55

According to the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is 30.58. It has experienced a percent change of -3.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.97, which represents the reduction in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹31.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total volume of 7,983,920 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 31.55.

