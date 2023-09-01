comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 25.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.6 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 26.7 and closed at 25.89. The highest price reached during the day was 27, while the lowest was 24.6. The company's market capitalization is 33,384.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high is the same as the closing price at 25.89, and the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 65,418,759.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:14:03 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹25.89 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total volume of 65,418,759 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 25.89.

