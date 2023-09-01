Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
Suzlon stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 25.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.6 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹26.7 and closed at ₹25.89. The highest price reached during the day was ₹27, while the lowest was ₹24.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹33,384.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high is the same as the closing price at ₹25.89, and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 65,418,759.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:14:03 AM IST
