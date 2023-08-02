comScore
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares soar on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 18.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.32 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 19.7 and closed at 18.97. The stock reached a high of 19.91 and a low of 19.11. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at 23,968.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.8, while the 52-week low is 5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,964,954 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 09:00:02 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.32, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹18.97

The current price of Suzlon stock is 19.32, which represents a 1.85% increase. The net change is 0.35.

02 Aug 2023, 08:06:05 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.97 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a volume of 48,964,954 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 18.97.

