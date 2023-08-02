Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares soar on positive trading day
1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Suzlon stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 18.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.32 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹19.7 and closed at ₹18.97. The stock reached a high of ₹19.91 and a low of ₹19.11. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at ₹23,968.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,964,954 shares on the BSE.
02 Aug 2023, 09:00:02 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.32, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹18.97
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹19.32, which represents a 1.85% increase. The net change is 0.35.
02 Aug 2023, 08:06:05 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.97 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a volume of 48,964,954 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹18.97.
