Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares soar on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹19.7 and closed at ₹18.97. The stock reached a high of ₹19.91 and a low of ₹19.11. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at ₹23,968.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,964,954 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.