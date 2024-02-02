Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges in positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:54 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 48.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.48 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 49.9 and closed at 48.31. The highest price reached during the day was 50.72, while the lowest price was 48.65. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 68,959.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 48.31, and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 29,811,798.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:54 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1222
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹50.48, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹48.31

The current price of Suzlon stock is 50.48, with a percent change of 4.49 and a net change of 2.17. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.49% and has risen by 2.17 points.

02 Feb 2024, 11:34 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals234.97.43.25234.466.381793.67
Suzlon Energy50.62.294.7448.316.9663113.82
Aia Engineering4385.318.250.424624.52571.0541362.31
Voltas1061.5512.051.151100.1744.935125.07
Thermax3128.45-2.4-0.083266.91881.1535231.0
02 Feb 2024, 11:13 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of 48.65 and a high of 50.72 on the current day.

02 Feb 2024, 11:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹48.31 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Suzlon on the BSE was 29,813,657 shares. The closing price of the stock was 48.31.

