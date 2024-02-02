Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges in positive trading day

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹49.9 and closed at ₹48.31. The highest price reached during the day was ₹50.72, while the lowest price was ₹48.65. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently ₹68,959.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹48.31, and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 29,811,798.
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹50.48, with a percent change of 4.49 and a net change of 2.17. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.49% and has risen by 2.17 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|234.9
|7.4
|3.25
|234.4
|66.3
|81793.67
|Suzlon Energy
|50.6
|2.29
|4.74
|48.31
|6.96
|63113.82
|Aia Engineering
|4385.3
|18.25
|0.42
|4624.5
|2571.05
|41362.31
|Voltas
|1061.55
|12.05
|1.15
|1100.1
|744.9
|35125.07
|Thermax
|3128.45
|-2.4
|-0.08
|3266.9
|1881.15
|35231.0
The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹48.65 and a high of ₹50.72 on the current day.
On the last day, the trading volume of Suzlon on the BSE was 29,813,657 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹48.31.
