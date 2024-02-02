Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges in positive trading day

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹49.9 and closed at ₹48.31. The highest price reached during the day was ₹50.72, while the lowest price was ₹48.65. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently ₹68,959.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹48.31, and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 29,811,798.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.