Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 38.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.62 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 38.5 and closed at 38.18. The stock's high for the day was 38.6, while the low was 38. The company's market capitalization stands at 52,250.23 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. On the BSE, a total of 2,657,618 shares of Suzlon were traded during the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.62, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹38.48

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 38.62. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.14.

02 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 2,657,618 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 38.18 per share.

