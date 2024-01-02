Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹38.5 and closed at ₹38.18. The stock's high for the day was ₹38.6, while the low was ₹38. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹52,250.23 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. On the BSE, a total of 2,657,618 shares of Suzlon were traded during the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.