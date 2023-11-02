Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 2.45 %. The stock closed at 30.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.33 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 30.65 and closed at 30.58. The highest price reached during the day was 31.65, while the lowest was 30.65. The company's market capitalization is currently at 42,526.17 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon is 34.1, and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,747,829 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹30.58 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 3,747,829 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 30.58.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.