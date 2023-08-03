comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -4.24 %. The stock closed at 19.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.5 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 18.5. The stock reached a high of 19.38 and a low of 18.36 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 22,950.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.8 and the 52-week low is 5.98. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume for Suzlon on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:22:21 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹19.32 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 46,324,340. The closing price for the day was 19.32.

