Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 38.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.25 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 38.62 and closed at 38.48. The high for the day was 38.8 and the low was 37.2. The market capitalization of the company is 51,937.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 3,526,551 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.25, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹38.48

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 38.25 with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -0.23. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and the value has decreased by 0.23. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

03 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.48 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,526,551. The closing price for the shares was 38.48.

