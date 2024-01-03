Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Plummet in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹38.62 and closed at ₹38.48. The high for the day was ₹38.8 and the low was ₹37.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹51,937.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 3,526,551 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹38.25 with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -0.23. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and the value has decreased by ₹0.23. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,526,551. The closing price for the shares was ₹38.48.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!