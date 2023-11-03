Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹31.96 and closed at ₹31.33. The highest point reached during the day was ₹32.89, while the lowest point was ₹31.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹44,521.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.10, and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 18,636,254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.