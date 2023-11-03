Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 4.69 %. The stock closed at 31.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.8 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 31.96 and closed at 31.33. The highest point reached during the day was 32.89, while the lowest point was 31.35. The company's market capitalization is 44,521.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.10, and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 18,636,254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹31.33 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 18,636,254 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 31.33.

