Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges as positive trading continues
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges as positive trading continues

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 3.39 %. The stock closed at 17.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.58 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 0.0 and closed at 17.97. The stock reached a high of 18.47 and a low of 17.73. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 22293.323420685 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 20.8 and the 52-week low is 5.98. However, there was no trading volume recorded on the BSE for Suzlon on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:49:46 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.58, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹17.97

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.58 with a 3.39% increase and a net change of 0.61. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:31:01 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.45, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹17.97

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.45, with a percent change of 2.67. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.67% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 0.48, which means that the stock has increased by 0.48 rupees. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and increased in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:17:21 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.3, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹17.97

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.3, which represents a 1.84% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.33.

04 Aug 2023, 09:06:21 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.97, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹18.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 17.97. There has been a percent change of -2.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.53, further reflecting a decline in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:05:34 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 22,688,310. The closing price for the stock was 18.5.

