Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Trading Day

Suzlon's stock opened at ₹39.9 and closed at ₹40.58, with a high of ₹40.5 and a low of ₹39.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹53,495.15 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹44 and its 52-week low is ₹6.96. On the BSE, there were 4,171,733 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|174.85
|4.45
|2.61
|176.5
|66.3
|60883.88
|Suzlon Energy
|40.0
|0.58
|1.47
|44.0
|6.96
|49892.35
|Aia Engineering
|3656.65
|25.6
|0.71
|3840.45
|2385.0
|34489.66
|Thermax
|2678.4
|70.3
|2.7
|3227.85
|1830.35
|30162.76
|Voltas
|833.95
|-1.05
|-0.13
|933.5
|737.6
|27594.13
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹40. There has been a 1.47 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.58, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
The current day's low price of Suzlon Energy stock is ₹39.75 and the high price is ₹41.2.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹39.9 with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 0.48.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|52.71%
|6 Months
|258.18%
|YTD
|271.7%
|1 Year
|335.36%
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹39.42, which represents a decrease of 2.86%. The net change in the stock price is -1.16.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,171,733. The closing price of the shares was ₹40.58.
