Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 39.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

Suzlon's stock opened at 39.9 and closed at 40.58, with a high of 40.5 and a low of 39.3. The company has a market capitalization of 53,495.15 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 44 and its 52-week low is 6.96. On the BSE, there were 4,171,733 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals174.854.452.61176.566.360883.88
Suzlon Energy40.00.581.4744.06.9649892.35
Aia Engineering3656.6525.60.713840.452385.034489.66
Thermax2678.470.32.73227.851830.3530162.76
Voltas833.95-1.05-0.13933.5737.627594.13
04 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹39.42

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 40. There has been a 1.47 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.58, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

04 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Suzlon Energy stock is 39.75 and the high price is 41.2.

04 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹39.9, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹39.42

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 39.9 with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 0.48.

04 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months52.71%
6 Months258.18%
YTD271.7%
1 Year335.36%
04 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.42, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹40.58

The current stock price of Suzlon is 39.42, which represents a decrease of 2.86%. The net change in the stock price is -1.16.

04 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.58 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,171,733. The closing price of the shares was 40.58.

