Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars as Stock Trades Positive

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Suzlon opened at ₹38.03 and closed at ₹38.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹38.2, while the lowest was ₹37.6. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at ₹51,367.62 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹44 and a 52-week low of ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on the last trading day was 4,493,286 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹37.97, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% or 0.14 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|22.96%
|6 Months
|117.24%
|YTD
|-1.05%
|1 Year
|251.63%
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹37.83 with a percent change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.1% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.42, indicating a decrease of ₹0.42 from the previous closing price.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4,493,286. The closing price for the day was ₹38.25.
