Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars as Stock Trades Positive

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 37.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.97 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Suzlon opened at 38.03 and closed at 38.25. The highest price reached during the day was 38.2, while the lowest was 37.6. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at 51,367.62 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 44 and a 52-week low of 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on the last trading day was 4,493,286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹37.97, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹37.83

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 37.97, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% or 0.14 points.

04 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months22.96%
6 Months117.24%
YTD-1.05%
1 Year251.63%
04 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹37.83, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹38.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 37.83 with a percent change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.1% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.42, indicating a decrease of 0.42 from the previous closing price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4,493,286. The closing price for the day was 38.25.

