Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 44.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.96 per share.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 44.65 and closed at 44.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 44.65, while the low was 43.43. The market capitalization of Suzlon was 59,795.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72, and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 635,070 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Suzlon on BSE had a volume of 635,070 shares with a closing price of 44.3.

