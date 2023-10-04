Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading for Suzlon, the open price was ₹25.94 and the close price was ₹25.82. The stock reached a high of ₹27.11 and a low of ₹25.74. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹36,718.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 56,843,329 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹27.3, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 56,843,329. The closing price of the shares was ₹25.82.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!