Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 27.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.3 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading for Suzlon, the open price was 25.94 and the close price was 25.82. The stock reached a high of 27.11 and a low of 25.74. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 36,718.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27 and the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 56,843,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹27.3, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹27.05

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 27.3, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

04 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹25.82 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 56,843,329. The closing price of the shares was 25.82.

