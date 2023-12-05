Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Suzlon Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹40.07
05 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|58.57%
|6 Months
|251.75%
|YTD
|278.3%
|1 Year
|324.34%
05 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.07, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹39.42
05 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.42 on last trading day