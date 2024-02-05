Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 48.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.55 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 49.9 and closed at 48.31 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 50.72 and a low of 48 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 66,063.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 50.72 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 54,691,526 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹49.55, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹48.59

Based on the current data, the Suzlon stock is priced at 49.55 with a percent change of 1.98, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.96, showing an increase in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.22%
3 Months26.7%
6 Months164.13%
YTD27.23%
1 Year428.26%
05 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹48.59, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹48.31

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 48.59 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 0.28. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in its price by 0.28 points or 0.58% compared to its previous closing price. Overall, this suggests that the stock has been performing relatively well in the market.

05 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹48.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 54,691,526. The closing price for the shares was 48.31.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!