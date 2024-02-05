Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars on Positive Trading Day

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹49.9 and closed at ₹48.31 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹50.72 and a low of ₹48 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹66,063.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹50.72 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 54,691,526 shares.
Based on the current data, the Suzlon stock is priced at ₹49.55 with a percent change of 1.98, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.96, showing an increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.22%
|3 Months
|26.7%
|6 Months
|164.13%
|YTD
|27.23%
|1 Year
|428.26%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹48.59 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 0.28. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in its price by 0.28 points or 0.58% compared to its previous closing price. Overall, this suggests that the stock has been performing relatively well in the market.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 54,691,526. The closing price for the shares was ₹48.31.
