Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges as investors show confidence in the company

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 37.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.7 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 37.8 and closed at 37.83. The stock had a high of 39.2 and a low of 37.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 52,548.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,023,627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.7, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹37.83

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 38.7, which has increased by 2.3 percent or 0.87 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

05 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.83 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,023,627. The closing price for the stock was 37.83.

