Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges as investors show confidence in the company

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹37.8 and closed at ₹37.83. The stock had a high of ₹39.2 and a low of ₹37.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹52,548.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,023,627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.