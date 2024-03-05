Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock takes a hit with negative trading

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -2.96 %. The stock closed at 43.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.66 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price TodayPremium
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 43.8 and closed at 43.96 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 43.8, while the low was 41.77. The market capitalization stood at 58,027.02 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was 50.72, and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 7,882,125 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:07:15 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹42.66, down -2.96% from yesterday's ₹43.96

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 42.66, experiencing a decrease of 2.96% with a net change of -1.3. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value. Investors may want to monitor the stock for any further fluctuations in the near future.

05 Mar 2024, 08:03:00 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹43.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 7,882,125 shares with a closing price of 43.96.

