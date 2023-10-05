Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹27.3 and closed at ₹27.05. The stock reached a high of ₹28.4 and a low of ₹27.11 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,387.88 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.11, while the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,080,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.