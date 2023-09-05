Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹25.55 and closed at ₹24.98. The stock reached a high of ₹25.66 and a low of ₹25 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹34,252.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 9,118,609 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹24.98 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9,118,609. The closing price for the shares was ₹24.98.