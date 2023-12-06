Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST
06 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.8%
|3 Months
|59.48%
|6 Months
|225.0%
|YTD
|274.06%
|1 Year
|296.5%
06 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.69, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹40.07
06 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
