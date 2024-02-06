Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stock Slumps on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 48.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.25 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon opened at 49.65 and closed at 48.59. The stock had a high of 50 and a low of 47.5. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 65,601.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 50.72, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 14,972,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.56%
3 Months21.54%
6 Months158.71%
YTD26.31%
1 Year433.15%
06 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹48.25, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹48.59

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 48.25. There has been a decrease of 0.7% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.34.

06 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹48.59 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a BSE volume of 14,972,404 shares. The closing price of the stock was 48.59.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!