Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stock Slumps on the Market

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon opened at ₹49.65 and closed at ₹48.59. The stock had a high of ₹50 and a low of ₹47.5. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹65,601.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹50.72, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 14,972,404 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.56%
|3 Months
|21.54%
|6 Months
|158.71%
|YTD
|26.31%
|1 Year
|433.15%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹48.25. There has been a decrease of 0.7% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.34.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a BSE volume of 14,972,404 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹48.59.
