Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:51:23
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.00 -0.32%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,617.60 -0.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,103.50 1.42%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.00 -1.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,020.90 -0.10%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 40.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.53 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price TodayPremium
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 41.7 and closed at 42.66 on the last day. The high for the day was 41.7 and the low was 40.53. The market capitalization stood at 55,156.95 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE trading volume for the day was 9,076,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:55:26 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:46:29 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.53, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹40.55

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 38.53 with a percent change of -4.98% and a net change of -2.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.

06 Mar 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.79%
3 Months-3.46%
6 Months72.46%
YTD6.54%
1 Year373.26%
06 Mar 2024, 09:02:55 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.55, down -4.95% from yesterday's ₹42.66

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 40.55, experiencing a decrease of 4.95% with a net change of -2.11.

06 Mar 2024, 08:12:13 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹42.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Suzlon had a trading volume of 9,076,872 shares with a closing price of 42.66.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie