Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.7 and closed at ₹42.66 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹41.7 and the low was ₹40.53. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,156.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE trading volume for the day was 9,076,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.