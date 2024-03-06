Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 40.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.53 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 41.7 and closed at 42.66 on the last day. The high for the day was 41.7 and the low was 40.53. The market capitalization stood at 55,156.95 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE trading volume for the day was 9,076,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:55 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:46 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.53, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹40.55

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 38.53 with a percent change of -4.98% and a net change of -2.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.

06 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.79%
3 Months-3.46%
6 Months72.46%
YTD6.54%
1 Year373.26%
06 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.55, down -4.95% from yesterday's ₹42.66

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 40.55, experiencing a decrease of 4.95% with a net change of -2.11.

06 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹42.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Suzlon had a trading volume of 9,076,872 shares with a closing price of 42.66.

