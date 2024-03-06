Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.7 and closed at ₹42.66 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹41.7 and the low was ₹40.53. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,156.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE trading volume for the day was 9,076,872 shares.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹38.53 with a percent change of -4.98% and a net change of -2.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.79%
|3 Months
|-3.46%
|6 Months
|72.46%
|YTD
|6.54%
|1 Year
|373.26%
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹40.55, experiencing a decrease of 4.95% with a net change of -2.11.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Suzlon had a trading volume of 9,076,872 shares with a closing price of ₹42.66.
