Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 32.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.44 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading for Suzlon, the stock opened at 33.08 and closed at 32.8. The highest price reached during the day was 34.44, while the lowest price was 33.05. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 46,747.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.44, and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 26,804,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.7%
3 Months90.07%
6 Months295.95%
YTD223.11%
1 Year325.47%
06 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹34.44, up 5% from yesterday's ₹32.8

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 34.44 and it has experienced a 5% percent change, resulting in a net change of 1.64.

06 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹32.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Suzlon's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 26,804,861. The closing price of the shares was 32.8.

