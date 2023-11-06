Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading for Suzlon, the stock opened at ₹33.08 and closed at ₹32.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹34.44, while the lowest price was ₹33.05. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹46,747.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.44, and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 26,804,861 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.7%
|3 Months
|90.07%
|6 Months
|295.95%
|YTD
|223.11%
|1 Year
|325.47%
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹34.44 and it has experienced a 5% percent change, resulting in a net change of 1.64.
On the last day of Suzlon's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 26,804,861. The closing price of the shares was ₹32.8.
