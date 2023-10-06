Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -2.53 %. The stock closed at 29.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.94 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 28.65 and closed at 28.28. The stock had a high of 29.69 and a low of 28.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 40,301.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 28.4, while the 52-week low is 6.6. The stock had a trading volume of 72,240,714 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹28.94, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹29.69

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 28.94. There has been a decrease of 2.53% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.75.

06 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹28.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 72,240,714. The closing price for the shares was 28.28.

