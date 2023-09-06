Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock soars in today's trading

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹24.54 and closed at ₹24.09. The highest price reached during the day was ₹24.87, while the lowest was ₹23.5. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently ₹32,040.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27, and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Suzlon shares was 11,653,064.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹24.32. There has been a 3.01% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.71.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.26%
|3 Months
|84.66%
|6 Months
|174.42%
|YTD
|122.64%
|1 Year
|143.62%
The current data of the Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹23.61 with a percent change of -1.99% and a net change of -0.48. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.99% or 0.48 points.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 11,653,064 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹24.09.
