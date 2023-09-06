Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock soars in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 3.01 %. The stock closed at 23.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.32 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 24.54 and closed at 24.09. The highest price reached during the day was 24.87, while the lowest was 23.5. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 32,040.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27, and the 52-week low is 6.6. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Suzlon shares was 11,653,064.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹24.32, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹23.61

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 24.32. There has been a 3.01% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.71.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.26%
3 Months84.66%
6 Months174.42%
YTD122.64%
1 Year143.62%
06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹23.61, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹24.09

The current data of the Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 23.61 with a percent change of -1.99% and a net change of -0.48. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.99% or 0.48 points.

06 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹24.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 11,653,064 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 24.09.

