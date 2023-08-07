comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 10:34:50
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.65 -0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.3 -0.34%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,516.95 3.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.35 1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 615.8 0.2%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 18.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.47 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy's stock opened at 18 and closed slightly lower at 17.97. The stock reached a high of 18.86 and a low of 18 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 22,814.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 20.8 and 5.98 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 90,515,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:34:54 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.47, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current data shows that Suzlon stock is priced at 18.47 with a 0.44 percent increase and a net change of 0.08.

07 Aug 2023, 10:17:24 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.5, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current stock price of Suzlon is 18.5, which represents a percent change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.11, indicating a slight increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:03:21 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.48, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.48 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.09. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.49% or 0.09 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:49:54 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.55, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.55, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.87% or 0.16 rupees.

Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:37:57 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.42, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.42 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.16% or 3 paise. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:15:06 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.63, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that its price is 18.63, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 0.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.31% and the net change in price is 0.24.

07 Aug 2023, 09:04:48 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.39, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹17.97

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.39. There has been a percent change of 2.34, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.42, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.42.

07 Aug 2023, 08:26:57 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹17.97 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 90,515,816. The closing price for the shares was 17.97.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout