Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 18.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.47 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy's stock opened at 18 and closed slightly lower at 17.97. The stock reached a high of 18.86 and a low of 18 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 22,814.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 20.8 and 5.98 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 90,515,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.47, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current data shows that Suzlon stock is priced at 18.47 with a 0.44 percent increase and a net change of 0.08.

07 Aug 2023, 10:17 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.5, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current stock price of Suzlon is 18.5, which represents a percent change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.11, indicating a slight increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.48, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.48 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.09. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.49% or 0.09 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.55, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.55, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.87% or 0.16 rupees.

07 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.42, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.42 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.16% or 3 paise. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.63, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹18.39

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that its price is 18.63, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 0.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.31% and the net change in price is 0.24.

07 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.39, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹17.97

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.39. There has been a percent change of 2.34, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.42, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.42.

07 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹17.97 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 90,515,816. The closing price for the shares was 17.97.

