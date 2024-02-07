Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹48.88 and closed at ₹48.25. The stock had a high of ₹48.88 and a low of ₹47.21. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹65,275.06 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of ₹50.72 and a low of ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 12,292,957.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.59%
|3 Months
|15.62%
|6 Months
|158.06%
|YTD
|25.65%
|1 Year
|430.39%
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹48.01. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.24, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.24 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in Suzlon stock.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 12,292,957. The closing price for the shares was ₹48.25.
