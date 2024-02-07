Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Suzlon stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 48.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.01 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 48.88 and closed at 48.25. The stock had a high of 48.88 and a low of 47.21. The company's market capitalization stands at 65,275.06 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 50.72 and a low of 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 12,292,957.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.59%
3 Months15.62%
6 Months158.06%
YTD25.65%
1 Year430.39%
07 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹48.01, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹48.25

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 48.01. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.24, suggesting a decrease of 0.24 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in Suzlon stock.

07 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹48.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 12,292,957. The closing price for the shares was 48.25.

