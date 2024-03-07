Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 15:58:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.35 -0.33%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,193.85 2.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,017.60 -0.43%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,096.80 0.80%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,644.25 1.52%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock dips in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock dips in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 40.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.53 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price TodayPremium
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price showed a positive movement on the last day with an open price of 39.53 and a close price of 40.55. The high for the day was 39.65 and the low was 38.53. The market capitalization stood at 52,409.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 14,905,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:03:18 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.53, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹40.55

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 38.53 with a decrease of 4.98% in percentage change and a net decrease of -2.02. This indicates a decline in the stock value. Investors should keep an eye on further market trends and company developments.

07 Mar 2024, 08:02:14 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon on BSE had a trading volume of 14,905,341 shares with a closing price of 40.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie