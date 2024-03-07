Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock dips in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price showed a positive movement on the last day with an open price of ₹39.53 and a close price of ₹40.55. The high for the day was ₹39.65 and the low was ₹38.53. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,409.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 14,905,341 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹38.53 with a decrease of 4.98% in percentage change and a net decrease of -2.02. This indicates a decline in the stock value. Investors should keep an eye on further market trends and company developments.
On the last day, Suzlon on BSE had a trading volume of 14,905,341 shares with a closing price of ₹40.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!