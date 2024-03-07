Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock dips in trading today

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price showed a positive movement on the last day with an open price of 39.53 and a close price of 40.55. The high for the day was 39.65 and the low was 38.53. The market capitalization stood at 52,409.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 14,905,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

