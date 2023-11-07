Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹36.16 and closed at ₹34.44. The highest price recorded was ₹36.16, while the lowest price was ₹36. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹49,082.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,150,280 shares.
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹36.8, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹36.16
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹36.8, which represents a 1.77% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 0.64 in the stock price.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Suzlon Energy
|36.15
|-0.01
|-0.03
|36.16
|6.96
|45090.21
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|130.0
|0.0
|0.0
|148.95
|66.3
|45266.82
|Aia Engineering
|3568.95
|-66.7
|-1.83
|3840.45
|2385.0
|33662.47
|Thermax
|2911.1
|15.4
|0.53
|3227.85
|1830.35
|32783.31
|Voltas
|826.05
|-1.35
|-0.16
|933.5
|737.6
|27332.73
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Suzlon Energy stock is ₹35, while the high price is ₹37.8.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.95%
|3 Months
|95.71%
|6 Months
|320.47%
|YTD
|239.15%
|1 Year
|341.1%
