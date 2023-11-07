Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹36.16 and closed at ₹34.44. The highest price recorded was ₹36.16, while the lowest price was ₹36. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹49,082.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,150,280 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹36.8, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹36.16 The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹36.8, which represents a 1.77% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 0.64 in the stock price.

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Suzlon Energy 36.15 -0.01 -0.03 36.16 6.96 45090.21 Bharat Heavy Electricals 130.0 0.0 0.0 148.95 66.3 45266.82 Aia Engineering 3568.95 -66.7 -1.83 3840.45 2385.0 33662.47 Thermax 2911.1 15.4 0.53 3227.85 1830.35 32783.31 Voltas 826.05 -1.35 -0.16 933.5 737.6 27332.73

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Suzlon Energy stock is ₹35, while the high price is ₹37.8.

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹36.16, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹34.44 Based on the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is ₹36.16 with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, rising by 4.99% or ₹1.72.

Suzlon Live Updates SUZLON ENERGY More Information

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 13.95% 3 Months 95.71% 6 Months 320.47% YTD 239.15% 1 Year 341.1%

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹36.16, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹34.44 Based on the current data, the Suzlon stock is priced at ₹36.16 with a percentage change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change of almost 5%. This suggests that investors are showing confidence in the company, potentially due to positive news or strong financial performance. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹34.44 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 27,150,280 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹34.44.