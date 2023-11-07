Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

4 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Suzlon stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 36.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.8 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 36.16 and closed at 34.44. The highest price recorded was 36.16, while the lowest price was 36. The company's market capitalization stands at 49,082.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,150,280 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹36.8, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹36.16

The current stock price of Suzlon is 36.8, which represents a 1.77% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 0.64 in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Suzlon Energy36.15-0.01-0.0336.166.9645090.21
Bharat Heavy Electricals130.00.00.0148.9566.345266.82
Aia Engineering3568.95-66.7-1.833840.452385.033662.47
Thermax2911.115.40.533227.851830.3532783.31
Voltas826.05-1.35-0.16933.5737.627332.73
07 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Suzlon Energy stock is 35, while the high price is 37.8.

07 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹36.16, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹34.44

Based on the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is 36.16 with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, rising by 4.99% or 1.72.

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.95%
3 Months95.71%
6 Months320.47%
YTD239.15%
1 Year341.1%
07 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹36.16, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹34.44

Based on the current data, the Suzlon stock is priced at 36.16 with a percentage change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change of almost 5%. This suggests that investors are showing confidence in the company, potentially due to positive news or strong financial performance. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

07 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹34.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 27,150,280 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 34.44.

